Rite Aid employee assaulted during armed robbery

- An armed robbery suspect was caught on camera violently assaulting a Rite Aid employee in West Chester.

It happened at the Rite Aid on the 1300 block of Phoenixville Pike, Friday shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police say the employee was opening the business for the day when he was approached by an armed man. The employee tried to push the man away and that's when police say the suspect assaulted the employee.

The suspect then forced the employee to open a safe at gunpoint and put money into a bag.

Police say the suspect assaulted the employee again before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing glasses, approximately 5'9" - 5'11", 180 - 190 pounds.

Rite Aid is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.