- President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint news conference at the White House Friday. May is first head of state to visit the Trump White House.

Trump said he expects to get along well with May because they both enjoy being around other people. He quipped: "I'm not as brash as you might think."

May said they share a political approach of putting "the interests of ordinary people right up there center-stage."

Trump was asked how close the U.S. is to lifting sanctions on Russia over its incursion into Ukraine. Trump responded that it is "very early to be talking about that." He said the U.S. looks to have a great relationship with all countries, including Russia.

May said Britain wants to see sanctions remain until a 2015 cease-fire agreement for Ukraine is fully implemented.