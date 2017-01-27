Police need help locating missing 14-year-old

- Philadelphia police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Lanizah Malave was last seen Jan. 26 boarding a Septa bus at Broad and Allegheny enroute to Broad and Olney Avenue. She was on her way to meet her mother.



Malave is 5'4", 112 pounds, has light brown complexion; with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, light blue jeans and gray knee high boots.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.