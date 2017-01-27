Local Nanny donates part of her liver to 16-month-old little girl News Local Nanny donates part of her liver to 16-month-old little girl In early January a 22-year-old college student donated part of her liver at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. They walked it right here to the Childrens’s Hospital of Philadelphia to the young patient who needed the donation. So in about 14 hours a life was saved and that’s not even the most impressive part of the story.

- A local nanny gave a lifesaving gift to a 16-month-old who needed a liver transplant.

FOX 29's Bill Anderson has the story.

Kiersten Miles was 16-month-old Talia’s babysitter and had only known the family for 3 weeks when she found out that baby Talia had a serious disease that could be fatal without a liver transplant.

“She was 9 months old when I started watching her. She’s so helpless. She can’t tell anyone what’s wrong with her. She can’t spread the word and ask for help," Kiersten explained.

Baby Talia couldn’t ask so Kiersten volunteered. The Rosko’s and the medical team felt like they needed to make it clear to Kiersten that despite her willingness to help and desire to downplay what she was doing, this was serious surgery that could be potentially life changing obviously for Talia but also for her.

“I can never donate again, so they had to tell me in the future so if I have a child in a similar situation or a different one and they need a liver even if I’m a 100% percent match I can’t donate. You can only donate once,"she explained.

Possibly most impressive to FOX 29's Bill Anderson while sitting with Kiersten is that even at 22 she seemed sincerely surprised that anyone thinks her decision is unusual because to her it was just right.

“It's such a small sacrifice when you compare it to saving a life. Some of her doctors said she possibly wouldn’t have made it past 2 years old. All I had to do was be in the hospital for a week and a 5 inch scar. I don’t know, it just seemed like such a small sacrifice to me," Kiesten said.

Kiersten, still healing and her laid back attitude hasn’t changed. Baby Talia and Kiersten are both doing well and the Rosko’s happiness was obvious. They appreciated finding someone willing to help save a life for goodness sake.