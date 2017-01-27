Police: Woman killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Posted:Jan 27 2017 10:07PM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 11:25PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run on the 600 block of N. 57th Street in West Philadelphia.

It happened shorty before 8 p.m. Friday.
 
According to police, a 47-year-old woman was getting off the trolley with several children and was carrying a 3-year-old child believed to be her grandson. Investigators say she was struck by a van and dropped the child.  She was then dragged about 300 yards until the van made a turn.  
 
Police say they were looking for a  newer model white minivan, which fled southbound on 57th.  
 
The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.. The 3-year-old is expected to be OK.
 
So far, no arrests have been made. 
 
This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.
 
 
 
 
App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories