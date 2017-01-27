Police: Woman killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

- Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run on the 600 block of N. 57th Street in West Philadelphia.

It happened shorty before 8 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 47-year-old woman was getting off the trolley with several children and was carrying a 3-year-old child believed to be her grandson. Investigators say she was struck by a van and dropped the child. She was then dragged about 300 yards until the van made a turn.

Police say they were looking for a newer model white minivan, which fled southbound on 57th.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.. The 3-year-old is expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.

