Flurries flying Saturday, staying for a few days

- The Philadelphia region started the last weekend of January with flurries flying around, and they’re going to keep coming– on and off – for the next few days.

But don’t worry; FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams they won’t cause any major problems or accumulation.

Saturday morning, we’re starting with temperatures in the 30s, but it’s feeling like the 20s. (Click the I-676/Vine Street Expressway picture for more pictures and graphics.)

Camden and Gloucester counties we’re getting the most, shortly after 8am, and they were moving east towards the shore.

There could be snow showers in Reading and the Lehigh Valley, and especially the Poconos.

Saturday’s highs around Philadelphia should go above 40 but wind gusts of up to 30mph will keep it feeling like the 30s. (WATCH Center City flurries at about 9am Saturday that were shown live on FOX 29's Facebook page.)

But then, over the next few days, we’ll have some reinforcing shots of cold air.

Those disturbances – or clipper-like systems – will come through quickly.

Most of us will be above freezing but again, that’s the surface temperature so what comes down will melt rather than stick.

Saturday night’s low around Philadelphia will be about 30, and it’ll feel like the 30s for most of the weekend.

Temperatures will have trouble making it to 40 for most of the week. Wednesday looks like the closest.

Then, looking further ahead, there’s the possibility of a coastal system next weekend.