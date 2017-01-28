Missing boy, 10, is blind in his right eye, 'endangered'

- A 10-year-old is not just considered missing, but police are calling him “endangered” and asking for help finding him.

Philadelphia police say his name is Rashann Height-Lee and he's blind in his right eye.

Rashan was last seen in West Philadelphia -- on the 200 block of Farson Street -- riding a red bicycle.

He is 4'11" tall and weighs 105 lbs. Rashann has a dark complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray puffy coat, a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Rashann is asked to call Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183, or call 911.