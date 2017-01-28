13-year-old without helmet killed on ATV

- The victim in Friday night’s deadly ATV crash was a 13-year-old boy, and his 13-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

Bensalem police say they got to the scene of the crash on Bensalem Boulevard at Jason Drive before 6pm.

Investigators found Gianni Forte of Bensalem had been driving a Honda ATV northbound on Bensalem Boulevard.

That’s when a 60-year-old man from Bensalem was driving his car in the opposite direction. Police say he “slowed and signaled to attempt a left turn onto Jason Drive” and he “did not observe any northbound vehicles” when he started his left turn.

The ATV hit the car’s passenger side as it turned left.

Forte was killed. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The passenger -- who was wearing a helmet -- was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital and then flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

The car’s driver suffered minor injuries. Police say speed and intoxication don’t appear to be factors, and the preliminary investigation found the ATV had no lights on.