Man shot after opening door for home invaders who knocked

- A man is in critical condition after two men knocked on his door and he opened it, overnight.

Police in Tacony say the armed men wearing black ski masks tried to force their way inside the second-floor apartment through the front door.

It happened after 2am Saturday in the 4800 block of Longshore Avenue.

The 33-year-old victim tried to slam the door back shut, but was shot once in his left shoulder and taken to the hospital.

The home invaders took off running and are still on the loose.