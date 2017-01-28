WATCH: Man's life saved in very close call caught on camera [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Patricia Tyler News WATCH: Man’s life saved in very close call caught on camera It was way too close of a call. Check out this dramatic rescue caught on camera.

A man driving a pickup truck has a group of construction workers to thank for his life. They pulled him out of it just before it became engulfed in flames.

The dramatic scene happened Friday morning I-37 in San Antonio.

The trouble started when a tour bus carrying dozens of people collided with the truck.

Then, police said the truck driver hit his brakes hard to avoid crashing into traffic in front of him. Instead, the tour bus broadsided him.

He was rushed to the hospital with burns on his left shoulder and torso.

Two people on the tour bus also suffered injuries.