Spectacular: Kilauea volcano's eruption up close

- There’s some new footage of the captivating Kilauea Volcano. It’s beautiful and dangerous. So dangerous, it’s probably as close-up as we’ll ever see it.

The video was shot Thursday as fresh lava poured over the island of Hawaii.

Watch as the molten lava moves toward the Pacific Ocean inside Hawaii Volcano’s National Park.

Once the molten lava meets the ocean, there’s an explosive reaction that can send debris flying. Luckily, authorities say people nearby are not at risk of coming into contact with the lava.

In 2015, thousands visited Mount Kilauea after lava poured out of it for the first time in more than a century.