Man allegedly kills pregant wife with sword

(INSIDE EDITION) --Police charged a Pennsylvania man after he allegedly stabbed and killed his pregnant wife with a sword and then called authorities, police said.

John Ziegler III, 35, allegedly struck his wife, 25, with the sword, killing her and their unborn baby, and then called police and waited with his 2-year-old son until they arrived, police said in a report.

Ziegler reportedly surrendered peacefully when officers arrived and his wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Scimitar style sword was also recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

The parent’s 2-year-old son, who was unharmed, was taken into the custody of York County Children, Youth, and Families.