Burger King workers arrested for selling marijuana to drive-thru customers

(INSIDE EDITION)--Police arrested two employees at a Burger King in New Hampshire after the pair was allegedly running a weed operation out of the drive-thru.

Garrett Norris, 20, and 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, the shift manager, were both arrested Saturday.

Police said that drive-thru customers who asked for “extra crispy fries” received marijuana with their meals.

Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said the drugs weren't put in the food; they were sold in a separate container.

He also stated said the operation didn't involve the franchise owners.

"We always heard rumors that employees were selling illicit drugs through some fast food restaurants. It was never substantiated until Saturday night,” Wallace said.

Norris was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Dearborn was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug. She also faces charges of unlawful possession of alcohol.