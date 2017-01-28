Hit and run driver drags, kills woman; injures toddler [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption the wanted minivan News Hit and run driver drags, kills woman; injures toddler Authorities say a woman crossing a West Philadelphia street with her young grandson was struck and killed by a minivan that escaped the scene. The toddler was also injured.

Police said the minivan struck the 48-year-old woman at about 8pm Friday at 57th Street and Girard Avenue.

That minivan dragged her southbound on 57th and then west on Poplar before she became dislodged. After that, the driver got away.

The woman was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

The 3-year-old boy was flown to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The only description of vehicle from witnesses was a white newer model minivan.