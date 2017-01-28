Chase from highway leads to crash, run, arrest

- A police pursuit across two counties ended with a crash and one man in jail.

It started on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) outside the city in Montgomery County. Police on the expressway tried to pull the driver over.

Instead, he sped away and ended up hitting a utility pole when he tried to exit at City Avenue. Officers caught up with the driver at about 4am on Presidential Boulevard.

Officers say that didn’t stop him. Instead, he got out of the crashed car and tried running away.

But it didn’t last long. He was taken into custody after a few minutes.