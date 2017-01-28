Neighbors speak out after woman is killed by hit and run driver News Neighbors speak out after woman is killed by hit and run driver Neighbors on St. are still heartbroken after a grandmother was run down in the street.

"You don't expect to look out door and see a kid in the street," said neighbor Ray Thompson.

Thompson says he heard a crash, walked outside, and the aftermath of a fatal hit and run accident.

"I was still thinking about it this morning when I woke up so not expected," said Thompson.

Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when the 48-year-old woman was hit by a car believed to be a newer model white minivan caught on nearby surveillance.

Investigators say the crash happened after the woman walked off of a trolley at 57th St. and Girard Ave. Police say the woman had her 3-year-old grandson in her arms at the time and several other children by her side.

At some point , the woman released the toddler from her clutch. Investigators found the adult female nearly a block down the road.

Emergency officials rushed her to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police say the hit and run driver made a right turn onto Poplar St. and then rolled out of sight.

"I'm in my office now updating info trying to get it out to my constituents," said Marvin Robinson, the block captain.

Robinson said he's hoping someone in the community knows something that can help police in this case. This is the latest in a string of car accidents on the block and its an issue he wants resolved.

The 3-year-old involved in the accident remarkably only suffered bumps bruises.

Police are trying to track down the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-3128.