Woman killed in hit-and-run ID'd

- Police have identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia Friday night.

Investigators say 48-year-old Catherine Brown was crossing the street with her 3-year-old grandson when they were struck by a minivan that fled the scene. It happened at 57th Street and Girard Avenue, around 8 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the minivan dragged Brown southbound on 57th before fleeing from the scene.



Brown was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later at the hospital.

The boy was flown to the hospital, where is listed in stable condition.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white newer model minivan.