Federal judge bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas

President Trump is facing his first legal defeat after a day of protests surrounding newly in place executive orders.

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York issued an emergency stay on Saturday that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas.

BREAKING NEWS: Federal judge grants emergency stay to allow detainees with valid visas to remain in the U.S. https://t.co/ZCwe3oy1mG — Fox News Alert (@foxnewsalert) January 29, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the stay will affect 100 to 200 people detained at U.S. airports or intransit, but government lawyers could not confirm that number.

The ruling by Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Courtfor the Eastern District of New York came during a hearing called after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking people from seven Muslim-majority from entering the United States and putting a temporary halt to refugee admissions Twelve refugees were detained at JFK Airport within hours of Trump's order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations -- but two were released later in the day -- as hundreds of protesters continued to amass at the busy airport throughout the day and into the evening.