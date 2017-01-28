Local family speaks out after loved ones are detained at PHL News Local family speaks out after loved ones are detained at PHL Customs officials turned away refugees from targeted countries including the loves ones of a local family.

It was a result of an executive order President Trump signed that he believes will keep Americans safe.

A feast was ready for a family celebration but left uneaten in Allentown. Sarwad Assali had cooked for her family that was turned away at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday morning.

The family, Syrian Christians with legal immigration visas, was sent back hours after landing on U.S. soil.

The incident comes after President Trump's order suspending immigration from several majority Muslim nations including the Assali's war torn Homeland.