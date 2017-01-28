McDonald's Hong Kong rolls out Oreo-only menu

- Oreo lovers: You may want to book a flight to Asia soon as McDonald's Hong Kong now has a menu crafted just for you.

The Golden Arches chain has rolled out a menu devoted entirely to the chocolate-creme sandwich cookie that includes shakes, cakes, pies, pastries and flavored coffee.



Pop Sugar reported the McCafé x Oreo menu includes a Chocolate Cheese Tart and Oreo Tiramisu, as well as the Oreoccino in either hot or iced, and the Oreo Tiramisu Latte, which is served hot with a dollop of whipped cream and Oreo crumbles on top.

Foodies in Hong Kong are already taking to Instagram to share what they’re noshing on at the McCafé by using the hashtag #ANewWayToTwist, nodding to some Oreo fanatics’ preference to twist the top off the sandwich cookie.



