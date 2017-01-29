Man arrested for drugs at traffic stop, more drugs and guns at home

- A man is under arrest after police say they found him with drugs during a traffic stop, and then drugs and guns at his home.

Delaware State Police say it happened east of Laurel, late Friday night.

At about 10:45pm, troopers on patrol near Laurel Road and Shiloh Church Road saw a dark-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck speeding on Laurel Road.

They say they stopped it and “detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside.”

Then, they searched and found “nine bags of heroin and 12.7 grams of marijuana inside. (Driver) Millard Bouchard was then taken into custody without incident.”

After that, they got a search warrant for the Laurel man’s home and found “an AR-15 assault rifle equipped with a homemade silencer, a Ruger .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, and 2.47 pounds of marijuana.”

Bouchard was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier-2 quantity, three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a destructive weapon, maintaining a drug property, and possession of a counterfeit substance.