Sunnier day to end with snow in some parts overnight News Sunnier day to end with snow in some parts overnight Sunday will be mostly dry but some wintry weather to our west will be making its way in, especially south and east of Philadelphia.

- Sunday started with a few flurries but nothing amounting to much. In fact, most of the day will be sunnier than Saturday.

FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams says to expect sun and some clouds, along with seasonably cold temperatures from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It will be mostly dry, but some wintry weather to our west will be making its way in, especially south and east of Philadelphia.

First, we’ll see more clouds. Temperatures will drop below freezing.

Then, there will be snow overnight and first thing tomorrow. That includes the morning rush hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3am Monday until noon for all of Delaware and South Jersey. (Click that map for more graphics.)

If you’re in those areas, expect light snow and minor accumulations of about an inch or two. Also, there will be reduced visibilities and slick roads.

A coating of snow will be possible overnight into early Monday for the Philadelphia I-95 corridor.

Most of the wet weather should be out by late morning.

Then, get ready for a chilly workweek.

