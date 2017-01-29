Man arrested for hit and run that killed 2 sisters on Roosevelt Blvd.

- A man is under arrest for striking and killing two sisters struck as they were crossing Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and the 10-year-old were crossing at Large Street shortly after 11:30pm Saturday. That’s when Kenneth Ruch was driving a Jeep Wrangler south at high speed and hit them.

Police said the vehicle was approaching the intersection as the light was turning from green to yellow, and that’s when Ruch "swerved into the left lane and accelerated to beat the light."

The victims landed 150 to 200 feet from the point of impact.

The woman’s leg was severed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police said Ruch, 48, continued southbound but returned to Van Kirk Street and the Boulevard, where police stopped and arrested him.

He’s charged with two counts each of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.