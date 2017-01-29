SEPTA Regional Rail, PATCO on new schedules; SEPTA's won't be printed

- Heading to the SEPTA train station? You’ll want to take a peek at this first. New Regional Rail schedules are starting Monday, Jan. 29, and they will not be printed.

Some timetables have major changes to service, especially the portions operating on Amtrak territory: the Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton and Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail lines.

Click here for the schedule page. Then choose the link for the timetable you need and print the PDF if necessary.

SEPTA says it’s being fiscally and environmentally responsible by not printing Jan. 29 Regional Rail schedules, and “gives us an opportunity to introduce/reintroduce Regional Rail customers to all of the other options we offer to get schedule and service information.” Click here for those options.

Paper timetables will be available for the next Regional Rail schedule change, on April 9.

The changes are supposed to expand on the adjustments made last month and focus on congestion, the continued implementation of Positive Train Control (for trains operating on Amtrak territory) and train run times.

This is only for weekdays. Saturday and Sunday service will operate as currently scheduled.

Click here for details on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Service Improvement Program.

Also, SEPTA is selling discounted tickets to the 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (1101 Arch Street) through Sunday, Feb 5.

The discounted tickets will only be good on weekdays, noon to 10pm. The price for adults ages 13-61 will be $11 rather than $14, saving $3.

Buy them at all major SEPTA transit sales offices and Regional Rail ticket offices. Click here for station hours and information.

Additional event information can be found on the official Auto Show website.

By the way, PATCO adjusted its timetable on Saturday.

According to the agency, “The adjustments take place weekdays during the peak periods of AM & PM rush hours. In the morning between the hours of 7am and 9am, to best serve customers at all stations, three express trains have been converted to local trains, two Woodcrest local trains have been canceled, and some departure times have been slightly adjusted. In the evening between 4:40pm and 5:15pm, two eastbound departures from 15/16th and Locust have been canceled and departure times have been adjusted. The weekend schedule remains the same with trains running every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays.”

Click here for details.