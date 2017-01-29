Child victim's 5th alleged sex predator arrested

- A fifth suspect in a sexual abuse ring is now under arrest, according to Bucks County authorities and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

They announced Kenneth C. Fenske of Quakertown was arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful contact with a minor – all first-degree felonies. Fenske, 57, was arraigned before a Bucks County magistrate and ordered held on $750,000 bail.

The victim was an underage boy and authorities said the sexual abuse began when he was 9 years old, in 2009.

They say, “The victim was repeatedly sexually abused by a network of least four men – all of whom have been arrested by law enforcement authorities since June.”

Now, according to Attorney General Shapiro, “The victim is receiving appropriate care, and today we’re asking the public for help in finding and identifying more potential victims.”

The arrests took place in three Pennsylvania counties and in Virginia.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub noted, “This case and these arrests cut across county and state boundaries, and the arrests would not have happened without the close, working cooperation of each of these law enforcement agencies.”

Besides Fenske, these men face charges for sexual offenses against the victim: David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg, Monroe County; Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming, Luzerne County; Craig Knox, arrested and charged in Virginia, but extradited to Pennsylvania; and Stephen Taylor, also arrested in Virginia in connection with the case.

The victim is now in foster care, receiving therapy, with a guardian ad litem. He'd gradually been revealing information to the attorney general’s Child Sexual Predator Unit, leading to Fenske’s arrest.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit, Parker began taking the victim to a home where the victim recalled a group of men dressed up as animals. It said people who dress up as animals and identify as the chosen animal refer to themselves as Furries.

“For some, although not all, being a Furry is a sexual fetish,” authorities said.

According to the complaint and affidavit, the victim said a man dressed up as a Red Fox, known as “Lupine,” would take him upstairs during numerous Furry parties and sexually abuse him on different dates.

The victim identified this suspect as Fenske.

“Our investigation is not done, and it is likely there will be more arrests,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We believe it is likely there could be more victims out there from this ring of abuse. We want to help them and protect them from any further abuse. We’re seeking the public’s help today and asking people to come forward and speak with our Office or the Bucks DA’s Office if they know anything.”

The Office of Attorney General has a tipline and is asking the public to call 1-800-385-1044.