Mom's video of toddler singing 'Jolene' goes viral

A Michigan mom caught the moment her two-year-old sang a country hit song and now it's going viral.

Brooke Kingsley took a video of her toddler belting out the lyrics to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

Kingsley took to Facebook to share the precious moment last month, and since then it’s picked up.

Last Tuesday, the country crooner herself, Dolly Parton, responded to the amazing clip.