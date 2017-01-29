Hundreds gather for vigil honoring teen killed in ATV accident News Hundreds gather for vigil honoring teen killed in ATV accident Several hundred people turned out for a candlelit vigil in Bensalem Sunday night.

They lit candles and released balloons in memory of 13-year-old Gianni Forte, who died in an ATV accident Friday.

The teenager was riding on his ATV when he was hit by a car in the dark. His passenger, Nick Rapino, 13, was seriously hurt and is still recovering in the hospital.

Both teens were members of the Bensalem Ramblers football team. They're teammates, coaches, friends, and many in the community came out in their support.

Gianni's heartbroken grandmother said the boys shouldn't have been on a dark street and prays the tragedy sends a message to other teens.

"He was always told never to ride without a helmet or on the street," said Gianni's grandmother, Michelene Forte.

"If it will save someone else's life, please, don't be riding on the streets with these ATV's," she said.

The community raised more than $17,000 in just over a day to help pay for funeral costs.