Major gas leak at Delaware County church

- Emergency crews are at the scene of a major gas leak and possibly explosion at a Delaware County church.

SKYFOX is over at St. Coleman-John Neumann Church in Haverford. This is on Highland Avenue.

It looks like first-floor windows were blown out.

The call came in at 5:35am. It said there was a boiler room explosion, but officials have confirmed it's a gas leak.

There are no reports of any injuries.

