Monday morning in Millville, N.J. News Snow falling in southern Del., far South Jersey The snow expected Monday morning is falling further south, so the area covered by the Winter Weather Advisory is shrinking. It's supposed to expire at noon, but may do so earlier.

FOX 29's Sue Serio reports snow is falling in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware, and Cape May and parts of Cumberland counties in New Jersey.

Roads are wet and may be a little slippery in those areas.

The system bringing the snow should be gone by 9-10am. There won't be more than a few inches.

Philadelphia should expect a high temperature of about 39. (Click the picture to see graphics.)

Later, a weaker system could bring hit-or-miss snow showers around the evening rush hour.

Tuesday, we may start with some more flurries or snow showers. Philadelphia’s high will be about 42.

Then, it’ll get colder starting Thursday and the wintry weather will stay with us through the weekend.

