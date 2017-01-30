Police: Restaurant owner shoots alleged armed robber

- One of the two armed men who robbed a Chinese takeout restaurant in West Philadelphia may be in jail and the other in the hospital after being shot.

The restaurant owners told police the men wearing masks climbed the back fence and entered the back door.

This was at about 9:40pm Sunday, at 62nd and Spruce streets.

The robbers got money from two registers but one of the owners pulled his own gun, fired at least twice, and hit one of the suspects in his lower back.

Soon, police were told one of the men -– a 26-year-old -- wound up at a local hospital and the man who drove him there fit the description of the other suspect.

That 27-year-old was arrested for driving a stolen Chrysler minivan.

The gun and money stolen in the robbery have not been found. They may be in the vehicle.