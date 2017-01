Truck overturns while exiting N.J. Turnpike News Truck overturns while exiting N.J. Turnpike A box truck had a hard time leaving the New Jersey Turnpike. It flipped at about 8am Monday while trying to get off at Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.

SKYFOX was over the scene, at the beginning of the northbound exit ramp. All lanes are getting by with just a little slowdown.

You can see the truck on its side and a crane to help get it back upright.

The driver has not been reported injured.