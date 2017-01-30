Trump blames Delta, protests for airport woes News Trump blames Delta, protests for airport woes President Donald Trump is defending his decision to take swift action on his proposed travel ban, saying there are "a lot of bad 'dudes' out there."

The president tweeted Monday that "If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the 'bad' would rush into our country during that week."

The president signed an executive order Friday to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. The president has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

The move prompted protests at airports across the country.

President Trump added, " Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

