Philly schools serving new healthy breakfast cakes They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it may now be tasting better for Philadelphia students. In fact, it was actually made by Philadelphia students!

Monday, the School District of Philadelphia introduced a new breakfast item in all 235 school cafeterias.

They’re called Rebel Crumbles, and they’re healthy breakfast cakes filled with fruits, whole grains, and spices.

Rebel Crumbles were created by students from Bartram, Parkway West and Sayre High Schools, and Mastery Charter School at Shoemaker Campus. They worked with Rebel Ventures, a youth social enterprise start-up based in West Philadelphia.

“Not only do these breakfast crumbles taste great, but they are healthy as well,” noted Wayne Grasela, Senior Vice President of the Division of Food Services. “Each Rebel Crumble meets the federal guidelines of the National School Breakfast Program and counts as a complete breakfast, containing an equivalent of half a cup of fruit.”

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson visited B.B. Comegys School in Kingsessing, where students helped taste test the item throughout the stages of its development.

Of course, Rebel Crumbles got good reviews.

The older students worked more than a year to develop the product’s recipe. They actually created more than 50 versions before finally settling on a recipe that includes apples and cranberries.

Rebel Crumbles will be served at least through the end of the school year.