Police: Mom beat son, 4, to death after he accidentally drops egg

(INSIDE EDITION)- A New York mother was arrested for allegedly beating her 4-year-old to death in their Brooklyn apartment Wednesday after the boy reportedly dropped an egg, according to reports.

Zarah Coombs, 26, allegedly confessed to beating her son, Zamair, with a broomstick and then leaving him for dead in a plastic storage bin full of water, reports said.

Coombs is charged with manslaughter, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and possession of a weapon, according to court documents.

According to reports, Coombs’ boyfriend, Jamari Richardson, came home on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. to find the 4-year-old unconscious in the water-filled bin and immediately called police.

Zamair later died at the hospital.

According to reports, Coombs initially told police that Zamair slipped on a towel and hit his head when she wasn’t looking but eventually confessed to beating the child because he annoyed her by dropping an egg while she was trying to take care of his younger siblings.

Sources said Coombs allegedly beat the boy until he fell silent and then she put the child in the bin inside the bathroom of the home.

Police said Zamair had cuts and bruises on his body and the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries.

Child services had reportedly investigated the family twice in 2015 for failure to provide medical care and inadequate supervision, but both allegations were reportedly deemed unfounded.

According to the NYDailyNews, the Coombs’ family ran four day care centers, and state officials confirmed Zarah Coombs had been employed by their Leading Star Academy since February 2014.