Man found shot in leg in barber shop

Posted:Jan 30 2017 11:48AM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 11:52AM EST

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A young man was found shot in a North Philadelphia barber shop and he’s being treated, but police want answers.

Police say they got to the barber shop in the 2500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue and saw a 21-year-old man had been shot once in his left leg.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

However, police say the victim claimed he was shot “several blocks away” and he ran to the barber shop.

Right now, they’re looking for a crime scene.

Nobody has been arrested and no weapon has been recovered.

