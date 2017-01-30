South Jersey girl, 14, missing since Friday

- A 14-year-old girl has been missing since last week and police are hoping you can help them find her.

Gloucester Township police say Joanna Bruno was reported leaving her home in the Blackwood neighborhood on Friday, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Joanna lives in the Autumn Ridge apartment complex but police say she’s believed to be in Camden.

Joanna is 5’3” tall, weighs 115 lbs., and has purple hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen Joanna Bruno, you’re asked to call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500, the department's anonymous tipline at 856-842-5560, or click here for its anonymous web tip page.