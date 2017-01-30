Sisters killed by hit and run driver on Roosevelt Blvd. identified

- The two sisters killed by a hit and run driver over the weekend were struck about a block away from their home.

Monday, Philadelphia police identified the victims as 19-year-old Kimberly Phillips and 10-year-old Loraya Braxton.

The two were crossing Roosevelt Boulevard at Large Street shortly after 11:30pm Saturday when they were hit.

Police say Kenneth Ruch was driving a Jeep Wrangler south at high speed, and he approached the intersection as the light was turning from green to yellow.

Witnesses in the middle lane said Ruch was behind them and instead of stopping, he "swerved into the left lane and accelerated to beat the light."

That’s when the victims were hit. They landed 150 to 200 feet from the point of impact.

Phillips’ leg was severed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Braxton was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police said Ruch, 48, continued southbound but returned to Van Kirk Street and the Boulevard, where police stopped and arrested him.

He’s charged with two counts each of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.