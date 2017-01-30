Police: Man Arrested After Trying to Steal Toddler From Stroller: 'Give Me the Baby!'

(INSIDE EDITION) A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a toddler, ordering the child’s mother to “give [him] the baby” before he was struck by the tot’s stroller, authorities said.

The unidentified woman told police that on Wednesday she had noticed a man following her and her children, ages 13 and 2 1/2, as they left a convenience store on Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach, according to an arrest report obtained by the Palm Beach Post.

“I want the baby,” the man allegedly told the mother of two, she told cops.

The family was able to get inside their home, and several minutes later when she thought it safe to come back outside, the woman and her children went back outside to pick up another family member at a nearby elementary school.

But the man had apparently waited for them and demanded the mother hand over her child, she told police.

“Give me the baby,” the man allegedly said, jumping off the bicycle he was riding and reaching into the stroller to unbuckle the toddler, the report said.

One of the alleged victims managed to strike the man in the face with the stroller and demanded to be left alone, the Post reported.

The man got back on his bike, promised to return and rode away, but he was arrested shortly thereafter, police said.

Rene Ivan Raudales, 39, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated stalking and resisting an officer with violence, online records show.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.

A Riviera Beach police officer and Raudales were reportedly injured during the arrest.

While the officer’s injuries were not mentioned in the police report, Raudales was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated and he had a bandage wrapped around his head at the time of his police booking photo.

Raudales allegedly told police he had just recently moved to the area and did not understand what was going on, the Post reported.