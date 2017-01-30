Police: Man goes on rampage inside local store News Police: Man goes on rampage inside local store Police say things escalated very quickly when a store clerk refused to serve a 25-year-old alcohol.

Shaken store owner Anara Nygorn described to FOX 29 what happened inside P& P Seafood Friday night.

The night turned violent inside the store about 10:30. East Lansdowne police say 29-year-old Michael McCoy went on a destructive rampage all caught on video. According to police, it happened after an intoxicated McCoy was refused service.

The video shows McCoy tossing a chair behind the glass wall barely missing the owner customers call Mike. You then see the guy him hurl a can of malt liquor at Mike. He's not done yet. The video shows him going back again taking another chair. This time smashing it into the mirror that shatters all over the floor, according to the video.

And that wasn't all while inside police say he also started a fire.

"He had a small lighter that was shaped like a firearm," police said. "He was trying to burn the promotional beer sign and it was plastic and started melting"

The destruction lasted less than 2 minutes. But long enough to cause hundreds of dollars in damage.

It's been a bad week for Mike he says just a few days ago he caught one guy on video going to the bathroom at the front register.