Crews trying to put out apartment building fire News Crews trying to put out apartment building fire Firefighters are trying to getting the upper hand on an early morning apartment building fire. The building is six stories tall.

- Firefighters have an early morning apartment building fire in Old City, off Market Street, under control.

Philly firefighters save several apartment buildings, keeping flames from spreading to connected bldgs @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/ujUEtfm7kJ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 31, 2017

The fire broke out at about 4:40am on Market and Letitia streets. Letitia is between Front and 2nd streets. It reached a second alarm. (Click picture for gallery.)

Fire commissioner Adam Thiel says the fire got to two alarms. Crews got to the scene quickly and got it under control in about an hour.

He said the fire started on the fifth floor. Four people are displaced but they have places to go.

One person was injured and treated on the scene.

Crews are looking for hot spots and will be mopping up for a few more hours.

Also, investigators will look at the fire alarm system and how it started.

One resident told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley it was “a pretty calm evacuation.”

Another said the whole roof was on fire.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports parts of Market and 2nd streets are closed, and SEPTA buses are being detoured.

2 ALARM Fire in Old City up street from Franklin Fountin, Gas Light, Continental, across from Nicks & Cuba Libre pic.twitter.com/98DyN1wi5B — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) January 31, 2017

