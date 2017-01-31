Police release surveillance video of violent attack on man in South Philly News Police release surveillance video of violent attack on man in South Philly Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the four men who attacked a man in South Philly several weeks ago.

It happened back on January 10, around 8 p.m.

Police say four men walked up to a 25-year-old man from behind on the 1200 block of South Broad Street.

The suspects then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground while kicking and punching him.

The suspects tried but failed to take the victim's phone during the attack, according to police.

After the attack, the suspects ran.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you recognize these men, call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.