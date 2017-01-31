Family's roller coaster: Wedding, cancer, quadruplets

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/2mur9fyf
Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/2mur9fyf

Posted:Jan 31 2017 10:18AM EST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:19AM EST

(FOX NEWS) - The first year of marriage can be a dramatic one for any young couple. But U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Gaytan and his wife, Kayla -- who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary -- are on an emotional rollercoaster like few have ever seen.

Sgt. Gaytan is an active-duty military police officer at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, who fell deeply in love with Kayla and her two children. Just after their fairytale wedding, Kayla noticed a lump on her neck.  After several visits to doctors, the 29-year-old mother was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, a blood cancer.

Though frightened by the diagnosis, the newlyweds hit the cancer head on.

Kayla’s doctors began aggressive chemotherapy, injecting the powerful, cancer-killing medicines directly into her bloodstream through a port implanted in her chest.

Five months of grueling treatment left Kayla with a big chance of early menopause and little chance of conceiving.

But she had quadruplets.

Click here for FOX News coverage -- including hearing from Mom and Dad -- of a very unusual pregnancy that included the return of her cancer.

Click here for the family's Go Fund Me page. It asked for $5,000 but received more than $1 million!

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories