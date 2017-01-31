Jaguar cubs born at Elmwood Park Zoo

- Elmwood Park Zoo announced Tuesday that a female jaguar gave birth to two cubs.

The mother jaguar, Inka, had the cubs on January 24 with the zoo's male jaguar, Zean.

Zoo officials say the birth was unexpected.

Animal care at the zoo say they are making sure Inka and her cubs are safe by keeping them under constant observation.

According to zoo officials, the cubs are actively nursing and are very vocal. They say Inka is also a very attentive mother, and it took about a week for the staff to separate her from the cubs to examine them.

No names for the cubs have been released yet.