- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is seeking the public's help in finding a teen that has been missing for more than a year

Quashe Fitch went missing on January 29, 2016 when she was 17 years old.

According to the NCMEC, she was last seen in Bensalem and it's possible she was traveling to Philadelphia.

Quashe is described as 5'5", 140 lbs. and with a tongue piercing.