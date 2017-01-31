Strangers raise money for cancer-stricken mother of quadruplets

- Thousands of strangers have come together to donate over $1 million to a struggling Tennessee family.

Kayla Gaytan learned she had cancer while she was pregnant with quadruplets last month.

At 30 weeks pregnant, she delivered the four healthy newborns naturally.

According to Fox News, the largest of them weighed only 3 pounds and 2 ounces.

While the quadruplets stay in neonatal intensive care for upcoming weeks, Kayla is set to start chemotherapy.

After learning of the medical expenses, Kayla’s military husband, Sgt. Charles Gaytan, started a GoFundMe page to help. Their initial goal was to help raise $5,000.

Their story gained media attention all over the country. Now, more than 16,000 people have donated a total of $1.13 million.

