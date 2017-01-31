Willingboro woman fatally beats husband with fire extinguisher

Pictured: Laciana Tinsley.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WTXF) - A Willingboro woman is facing murder charges after beating her husband to death on Monday. 

Police say Laciana Tinsley, 42, used a fire extinguisher to hit her husband in the head multiple times. It happened in their home on Hancock Lane.
 
The victim, identified as 74-year-old Douglas Tinsley, was pronounced dead on the scene.
 
Police are still investigating a motive behind the crime. 
 
Tinsley has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 
 
A Burlington County medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on Douglas Tinsley on Tuesday. 
 
