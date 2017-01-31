Willingboro woman fatally beats husband with fire extinguisher

- A Willingboro woman is facing murder charges after beating her husband to death on Monday.

Police say Laciana Tinsley, 42, used a fire extinguisher to hit her husband in the head multiple times. It happened in their home on Hancock Lane.

The victim, identified as 74-year-old Douglas Tinsley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating a motive behind the crime.

Tinsley has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A Burlington County medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on Douglas Tinsley on Tuesday.