Police are responding to a car vs. pedestrian accident in Northeast Philly.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue.

Police say a 50-year-old man ran out in the street and was hit by an oncoming car.

The pedestrian was taken to the hopsital in extremely critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries and died around 12:30 p.m.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The car is still on scene.