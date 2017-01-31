Navy Seal dies, first combat death under President Trump

(INSIDE EDITION)-- A decorated Navy SEAL has been identified as the first military combat casualty under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died January 28 from injuries he sustained during a raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen.

"Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service," Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said in a statement Monday. "The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors."

The raid was the first carried out under the new president, the Pentagon said. The mission was approved by President Trump and was not a holdover approved under the previous administration, according to reports.