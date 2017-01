- Authorities are investigating a school bus fire that happened on I-295 near East Grenich Township.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The school bus was on the southbound side of the highway when the fire started. Police say only the driver was on board and no injuries were reported.

Most of the highway was still shut down as of 3 p.m. according to police.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.