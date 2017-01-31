Owner, Salvation Army found liable in fatal Philadelphia collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A jury has found the Salvation Army, an adjacent building owner and other defendants liable for a Philadelphia building collapse that killed six people inside the charity's thrift store.

Another 13 survivors were buried in rubble when a towering wall left unsteady in the adjacent demolition project collapsed on the small store. Some suffered permanent injuries.

Two unqualified demolition contractors are serving long prison terms, but the building owner and the architect who oversaw the demolition were never charged.

The civil trial over damages has stretched over five months before Tuesday's verdict. The jury in less than a day has found all of the defendants liable.